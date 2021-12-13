Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

LTC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 2,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 127,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

