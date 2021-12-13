Brokerages Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.11. SAP posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP opened at $135.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.48. SAP has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 12.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

