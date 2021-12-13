Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.44. Itron reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus reduced their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

ITRI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. 332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Itron has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.84 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,429 shares of company stock worth $262,708. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.