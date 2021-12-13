Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANW. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SANW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,334. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.04. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

