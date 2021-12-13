Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $149.85

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.85.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.47. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98, a PEG ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

