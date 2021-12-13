Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price at $40.83

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.02. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,823 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.