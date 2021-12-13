Brokerages Set European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target at $31.10

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

EWCZ stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,185,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

