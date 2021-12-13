Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Target Price at $25.44

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,879,000 after buying an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,013,000 after buying an additional 202,088 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after buying an additional 1,205,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after buying an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

