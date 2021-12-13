Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target at $35.83

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 695,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,600. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. Playtika’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

