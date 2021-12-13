Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price at $15.29

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RWAY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 52,559 shares of company stock worth $687,930 in the last 90 days.

RWAY stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

