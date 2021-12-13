Brokerages Set SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Price Target at $66.00

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of S stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 86,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,855. SentinelOne has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

