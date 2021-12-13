Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target at $17.47

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TCNGF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

