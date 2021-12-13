Brokers Set Expectations for UiPath Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UiPath in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the healthcare company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $44.05 on Monday. UiPath has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

