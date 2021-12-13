Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.07% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

BTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 3,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,634. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.