Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154,975 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

