BTCS (BTCS) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

BTCS (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BTCS to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get BTCS alerts:

This table compares BTCS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73% BTCS Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

BTCS has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s competitors have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BTCS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 2488 12670 23486 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.99%. Given BTCS’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS N/A N/A -1.30 BTCS Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -39.44

BTCS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BTCS competitors beat BTCS on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.