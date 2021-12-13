BTIG Research Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $490.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $473.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $471.95.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

