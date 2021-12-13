C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/10/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – C4 Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – C4 Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CCCC traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.52. 27,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,003. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. Equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $5,510,840. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,319,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $530,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 214.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

