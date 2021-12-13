Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $105.68 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.17.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

