Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 20,539 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Southern by 31.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

