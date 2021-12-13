Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $270.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.00 and its 200 day moving average is $251.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.