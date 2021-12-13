Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.44 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,944,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $160.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.18 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

