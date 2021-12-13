Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $212,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 13.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Prologis by 70.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

NYSE PLD opened at $159.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

