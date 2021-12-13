California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 8,374 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CRC traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 663,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

