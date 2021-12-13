Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $129.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

