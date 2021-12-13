Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$62.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.10.

TSE CNQ opened at C$52.97 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$28.67 and a twelve month high of C$55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.11.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,345,373.35. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total value of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,707,866.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,950 shares of company stock worth $16,318,167.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

