Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $845,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Ceridian HCM comprises approximately 1.3% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 543,228 shares of company stock worth $57,993,687 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDAY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

