Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,409. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

