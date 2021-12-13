Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.31

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 112356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

