Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $341.67 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,122 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $341,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $269.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

