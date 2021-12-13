Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 19,483 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $406,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $329.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

