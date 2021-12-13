Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 22,414 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,414 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.47% of Primerica worth $149,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $152.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.84 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

