Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

NYSE:COF opened at $150.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

