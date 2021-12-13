CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

CARG stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,152 shares of company stock valued at $27,509,859 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

