Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 75,294 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 130,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

