Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Carrefour stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. 168,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

