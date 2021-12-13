Carret Asset Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cisco Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 155,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,117,457. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

