Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 63.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southern by 201.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 77,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,824. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.