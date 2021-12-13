Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,550 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.07. 60,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,697,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $612.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $102.91 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

