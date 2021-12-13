Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,539,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 127,364 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $286,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 14.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,685. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

