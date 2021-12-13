Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $475.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,268. The company has a market cap of $448.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.43 and its 200-day moving average is $421.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

