Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Catalent posted sales of $910.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.84. 42,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,242. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Catalent has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.34.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

