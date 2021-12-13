CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $531.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.05 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.