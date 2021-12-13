CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $461,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.