CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $696,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.15 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.09.

