CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 93,818 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.