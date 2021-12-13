CCG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after purchasing an additional 893,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

