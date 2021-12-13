CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,283,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,631,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $155.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $155.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

