CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

