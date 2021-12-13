CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.58 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.67.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

